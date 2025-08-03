1-South Korea humiliates Trump in trade deal - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/south-korea-humiliates-trump-in-trade-deal/

2-HOW the USA exploits Europe, treating its 'allies' like vassals - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-the-usa-exploits-europe-treating-its-allies-like-vassals/

3-Indians aid compatriots migration : replicate caste system & form toxic cliques - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/indians-aid-compatriots-migration-replicate-caste-system-form-toxic-cliques/

4-Fatal US Mistake : panics over brutal China's stalemate - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/fatal-us-mistake-panics-over-brutal-chinas-stalemate/

5-US leaves Stockholm empty handed. China holds all the cards - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-leaves-stockholm-empty-handed-china-holds-all-the-cards/

Refer a friend

6-Trump's Not in Charge - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/trumps-not-in-charge/

7-US leaves Stockholm empty handed. China holds all the cards - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-leaves-stockholm-empty-handed-china-holds-all-the-cards/

8-China just unveiled a 6G radar that humiliated the US military - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-just-unveiled-a-6g-radar-that-humiliated-the-us-military/

9-China's People's Liberation Army AI war impacts India the most - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/xi-jinping-transformation/

Leave a comment

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…