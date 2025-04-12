1-Yanis Varoufakis Dissects Trump’s Tariffs – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/yanis-vatoufakis-dissects-trumps-tariffs/

2-Tariffs are TAXES on AMERICANS, Dummies !!! – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/tariffs-are-taxes-on-americans-dummies/

3-US’s Plan to build semiconductors has a Manpower Problem : China & the BRICS Have ALL the Engineers – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-plans-to-build-semiconductors-has-a-manpower-problem-china-the-brics-have-all-the-engineers/

4-Xi JiNPiNG : China does not export Revolution, Famine and Poverty – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/xi-jinping-china-does-not-export-revolution-famine-and-poverty/

5-WHY China Gains Global Influence ? – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-china-gains-global-influence/

Refer a friend

6-China & Russia Help Global South develop & resist Western imperialism : Nicaragua explains – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-russia-help-global-south-develop-resist-western-imperialism-nicaragua-explains/

7-The Rise & Fall of the US-led neocolonial financial order – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-rise-fall-of-the-us-led-neocolonial-financial-order/

8-HOW China innovates better than the West – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-china-innovates-better-than-the-west/

9-China is on Team China : Realpolitik is Realpolitik And GENOCIDE is AN EXTREMELY SERIOUS CRIME – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-on-team-china-realpolitik-is-realpolitik-and-genocide-is-an-extremely-serious-crime/

10-China’s Time has Come – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-time-has-come/

Leave a comment

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…