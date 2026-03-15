Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
7mEdited

🔥🙏🏽 ❗️GOD BLESS 'em❗️🙏🏽🔥

The U.N. needs to be moved to Africa and the 1st Order of Business must be to

APPLY the UN Membership Charter and SUSPEND MEMBERSHIPS of

WAR CRIMINAL States, as dictated by Nuremberg Military Tribunal Standards and

enumerated Crimes.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff J Brown · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture