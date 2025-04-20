Happy Easter from Patrice Greanville! He brings you 26 articles, podcasts and videos for your week's watching, reading, sanity and existential survival.
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
19-Apr
-- Chinese People Understand The US Better Than Americans!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/19/chinese-people-understand-the-us-better-than-americans/
19-Apr
-- A chihuahua that thinks it’s a lion: The decline of Britain
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/19/a-chihuahua-that-thinks-its-a-lion-the-decline-of-britain/
19-Apr
-- South Korea’s political upheaval: The background and implications of recent developments
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/19/south-koreas-political-upheaval-the-background-and-implications-of-recent-developments/
19-Apr
-- Trump Supporters Don’t Understand Free Speech
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/19/trump-supporters-dont-understand-free-speech/
19-Apr
-- KARL SANCHEZ’ DOSSIER: Trump Trade War Update
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/19/karl-sanchez-dossier-trump-trade-war-update/
19-Apr
-- Who do freedom fighters fight?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/19/who-do-freedom-fighters-fight/
18-Apr
-- Sheryl Sandberg Asks Friend To HIDE HER as Student Protesters DISAPPEARED
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/18/sheryl-sandberg-asks-friend-to-hide-her-as-student-protesters-disappeared/
18-Apr
-- Emptying Gaza (w/ Norman Finkelstein) | The Chris Hedges Report
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/18/emptying-gaza-w-norman-finkelstein-the-chris-hedges-report/
16-Apr
-- Worst Case Scenario: Trump’s Tariffs Walling US Off Ahead of Wider World Conflict
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/16/worst-case-scenario-trumps-tariffs-walling-us-off-ahead-of-wider-world-conflict/
16-Apr
-- Middling to Zero Good News
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/16/middling-to-zero-good-news/
16-Apr
-- Partyism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/16/partyism/
16-Apr
-- Failing to Rise to the Constitutional Crisis
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/16/failing-to-rise-to-the-constitutional-crisis/
16-Apr
-- Shocking New Poll on U.S. Support for Israel?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/16/shocking-new-poll-on-u-s-support-for-israel/
16-Apr
-- Jimmy Dore & Norman Finkelstein on Free Speech and the Jewish Question
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/16/jimmy-dore-norman-finkelstein-on-free-speech-and-the-jewish-question/
16-Apr
-- A tankie primer
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/16/a-tankie-primer/
16-Apr
-- CAPTIVE MINDS: Who’s the Terrorist?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/16/captive-minds-whos-the-terrorist/
15-Apr
-- Trump DEFIES Supreme Court Order To CORRECT Wrongful Deportation
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/15/trump-defies-supreme-court-order-to-correct-wrongful-deportation/
15-Apr
-- CONGRESS SHALL MAKE NO LAW…
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/15/congress-shall-make-no-law/
15-Apr
-- How Bernie Sanders condemns genocide in Gaza without actually condemning it
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/15/how-bernie-sanders-condemns-genocide-in-gaza-without-actually-condemning-it/
15-Apr
-- The Art Of Trade War
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/15/the-art-of-trade-war/
15-Apr
-- China’s Unbowed & Trump Blinks Again
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/15/chinas-unbowed-trump-blinks-again-2/
14-Apr
-- “MIKA” —THE FRIENDLY TORTOISE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/14/mika-the-friendly-tortoise/
14-Apr
-- The C.I.A. and the New Left
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/14/the-c-i-a-and-the-new-left/
14-Apr
-- China Retaliates Hiking Tariffs To 125%, Witkoff In Moscow, Iran In Crosshairs, China EU Meet
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/14/china-retaliates-hiking-tariffs-to-125-witkoff-in-moscow-iran-in-crosshairs-china-eu-meet/
13-Apr
-- Israel’s Innocent Oopsie-Poopsie Medical Massacre Mistake
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/13/israels-innocent-oopsie-poopsie-medical-massacre-mistake/
13-Apr
-- Chihombori-Quao: USAID was ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ in Africa | The Bottom Line
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/13/chihombori-quao-usaid-was-a-wolf-in-sheeps-clothing-in-africa-the-bottom-line/
