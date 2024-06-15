Guest submissions from China Writers' Group members Eric, Magnus, Chua and Jeff. Four videos and an article. Have a great weekend...
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
From Eric Arnow
She has lots of Soviet Era materials and books. Much is banned or shadow banned in the West.
From Magnus S. Kjægaard x2
I feel like many people would find much helpful information in this lecture. He really binds together many Marxist traditions together with the Confucian thought and Chinese civilisation in general. In your spirit as well! Are you familiar with Prof Daniel Bell?
Just listened to this as well! On the theme of Hierarchy, also including a book by Bai Tongdong and a great comment by Professor Jin Li from Brown University.
From Wei Ling Chua
Comparing ticket costs, punctuality rate, speed, quality, and visual enjoyment, passenger safety, etc. Watch "The UK Can't Compete with China's Infrastructure.. Here's Why (depressing)."