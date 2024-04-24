1-Jay is a close friend and a nonagenarian who keeps fighting the good fight against Western empire. He likes to end his emails with,

Hasta el último aliento! (Until the last breath!)

Jay Janson: AntiSemitism? God's 'Chosen' People Have Bombed to Death 25,000 Women and Children! World's Future??

I proudly maintain his archives,

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/04/30/the-jay-janson-archives-are-here-celebrate-the-life-of-a-nonagenarian-antiwar-anti-imperial-anti-global-capitalist-hero/

2-Zhang Weiwei is really good. He is doing a series on Chinese civilization.

3-Johnson WK Choi posts videos on Rumle, which is blocked in France, so I have to use a VPN to access it. It’s called freedom of the press. I subscribe to his emails.

500 million funded by US Gov’t to promote fake news about China

4-This young Sri Lankan, Indrajit Samarajiva, is doing some great writing, from the point of view of the Global Majority. I subscribe to his emails.

America’s Last Retreat

Who’s your Sino-Daddy?

People's Daily, China on X: China is home to the world's largest number of #tunnel infrastructure and leads global development in scale and speed, boasting an 8,543-km subway system, a 5,100-km underground comprehensive pipeline corridor, and 50,000+ km of railway and highway tunnels: industry data, Monday https://t.co/SHSJZZzrlz / X (twitter.com)