Great Moments in Mao-Era Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Invention and Innovation: Automobiles. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240709 (FREE PDF download!)
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Pictured above: if you can find the "Mr. Science" book and have an interest in China, it's REALLY interesting. Esteemed China Writers' Group member Dongping Han contributed a chapter. On the right is an inspiring poster that says, "Smash the old world, create the new world", with revolutionary and industrial meanings.
Read the transcript, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on the hyperlink below,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/07/09/great-moments-in-mao-era-science-technology-engineering-math-invention-and-innovation-automobiles-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240709/
Where to find me…
My books:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks
China Rising Radio Sinoland:
https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com
I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/
And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Telegram: https://t.me/jeffjbrown
STFF Substack: