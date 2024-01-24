This is a little-known exposé on the real Mikhail Gorbachev, who plotted for years to destroy the USSR, while getting very rich in the process. He was a saboteur and a gangster, deified by the Big Lie Propaganda Machine. In Russia, he is despised. Why? He allowed the West to rape and plunder the Russian people, causing death and destitution of millions of citizens for the next decade. Enter Vladimir Putin to save the country.