Pictured (Part 2 of 3): Chinese ancestral temples are there to not only venerate familial spirits long passed, but to recognize them too. In the top photo on beautiful red marble is carved the family tree, with various explanations along the way. Not shown off to the right is over two meters of blank surface, to continue the written legacy for generations to come.

Bottom left is this family’s incense chimney. Most temples of all kinds, Ancestral, Confucist, Daoist and Buddhist have a number of daily use incense burners, where visitors burn 1-10 sticks at a time, going from one burner to another to say a prayer at each one.

However, for holidays and special anniversaries, large quantities of offerings are burned, literally wheel-barrows full of hell money, gold ingots, sacred texts and other symbols, all made out of paper, as well food, candles, and large-sized shapes of incense. These burnt offerings create a lot of smoke and this smoke rises into the heavens to please and nourish one’s ancestors and godly spirits.

The one on the left has large fiberglass roof to protect it. To see the massive chimney and spark arrestor, another local Taiwan Province, Nantou temple is shown. They both have plenty of celestial Pixiu, lion and dragon motifs.

Note: as a US certified science teacher, I can assure you no humans have ever set foot on the Moon, especially 1968-1972. Don't feel ashamed. I fell for hook, line and sinker until just a few years ago! They can make us believe anything, absolutely anything… Jeff

