Pictured: Chinese do what it takes to keep the family going and get their kids a college education. On a Shenzhen sidewalk at 8pm, Mrs. Liu and I chatted while she cut my hair for 10 yuan, about US$1.30, which I paid using my phone. Her fulltime job is working in a subway toilet to make sure it is kept spotless and sanitary. At age 53, she has three kids. She already put one through university and they have a job in tech/media. She has another daughter in college and the third, a son is at home, still in high school. She told me she does this many evenings a month, since she has to save up money for her children’s education. I got a great haircut too!

Godfree Roberts

Peter Koenig

The Smell of War – versus a Fresh Breeze of Peace and Cooperation

Pepe Escobar