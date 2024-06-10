Pictured: Mainland Chinese are very curious and interested in meeting foreigners. This young mother in Danxia, Guangdong owns a small hotel. Many of them also have a few tables to serve meals. In smaller towns, when we find a good restaurant with a pleasant host, we go back more than once to talk and make friends. Inevitably, we get asked to have our picture taken with them. The victory sign or thumbs-up is de rigueur in China.

Mrs. Zhang’s husband is in Shenzhen driving a taxi and her mom is in Guangzhou working as a maid. Her dad and mother-in-law were there to help out. The Chinese do what it takes to keep the family afloat.

Children’s homework and keeping the family business running go hand-in-hand in China. It was 9pm and the kids still had on their uniforms. They took their showers in the bathroom under the hotel stairs. When the daughter finished, she poked her head out the door to see if the coast was clear. We always made it a point to look the other way, so she could scamper in her towel to the kitchen and put on her pyjamas there.

Mrs. Zhang has exchanged WeChat accounts with us, so we have friends in Danxia, and if any of our contacts go there, we have a great place to recommend. A virtuous circle!

After Hong Kong being colonized by the Brits 1839-1997, Taiwan by Japan 1895-1945, and since then a Yankee vassal, the citizens are much more inured by foreigners, but still just as polite and helpful.

Jeff on the streets and roads with the Chinese people.

Covid Deaths in America and China - by Godfree Roberts

Dr. T.P. Wilkinson

And dream | Dissident Voice

Amarynth Flower

Here is something for all. Biology but totally understandable even if you have no background - this is in relation to DNA/RNA damage as a result of Covid or a Jab.

How DNA is not all it is purported to be, or How to Grow a Two-Headed Worm, or what is a Bioelectric Network

Gerald Therrien