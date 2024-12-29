27-Dec

-- DUE DISSIDENCE’S MUST SEE: GOP Senators THREATEN ICC, Israel Orders Rafah EVACUATION, Lee Fang Dissident Dialogues Interview

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/27/due-dissidences-must-see-gop-senators-threaten-icc-israel-orders-rafah-evacuation-lee-fang-dissident-dialogues-interview/

27-Dec

-- Palestinians RISK Their Lives To Save Animals

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/27/palestinians-risk-their-lives-to-save-animals/

27-Dec

-- How Have Arab Leaders Betrayed the Masses?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/27/how-have-arab-leaders-betrayed-the-masses/

27-Dec

-- Using Ukraine Since 1948 (Repost due to urgency)

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/27/using-ukraine-since-1948-repost-due-to-urgency/

27-Dec

-- Why Are Critics of the Deep State STILL ALL IN on Tulsi?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/27/why-are-critics-of-the-deep-state-still-all-in-on-tulsi/

Share

26-Dec

-- Latin America: inter-oceanic canals and railway lines (aka, Trump wants the Panama Canal back)

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/26/latin-america-inter-oceanic-canals-and-railway-lines-aka-trump-wants-the-panama-canal-back/

26-Dec

-- Trump SUDDENLY Wants To SEIZE The Panama Canal

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/26/trump-suddenly-wants-to-seize-the-panama-canal/

26-Dec

-- Will Russia Collapse in 2025?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/26/will-russia-collapse-in-2025/

25-Dec

-- SNL Host SHAMES Audience For Cheering Luigi Mangione!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/25/snl-host-shames-audience-for-cheering-luigi-mangione/

25-Dec

-- “WARFARE” Movie Pushes STRAIGHT UP Iraq War Propaganda!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/25/warfare-movie-pushes-straight-up-iraq-war-propaganda/

Refer a friend

25-Dec

-- Genocide in Gaza: Western Moral Collapse in the Age of Hyper-Imperialism | Vijay Prashad

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/25/genocide-in-gaza-western-moral-collapse-in-the-age-of-hyper-imperialism-vijay-prashad/

25-Dec

-- The Dismantling of the Levant

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/25/the-dismantling-of-the-levant/

25-Dec

-- Robert Reich: Preaching the old gospel to exorcise the latest devil.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/25/robert-reich-preaching-the-old-gospel-to-exorcise-the-latest-devil/

24-Dec

-- MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH WITH LAITH MAROUF EP – 35 – YEMEN TANGLES WITH THE EMPIRE

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/24/middle-east-in-depth-with-laith-marouf-ep-35-yemen-tangles-with-the-empire/

24-Dec

-- The Indispensable John Helmer— THE INCITATUS PRECEDENT IN US STRATEGY, THE CALIGULA CURE IN RUSSIAN STRATEGY

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/24/the-indispensable-john-helmer-the-incitatus-precedent-in-us-strategy-the-caligula-cure-in-russian-strategy/

Leave a comment

23-Dec

-- Washington Deploys Proxies to Xinjiang to Scuttle China’s Giant Infrastructure Project

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/23/washington-deploys-proxies-to-xinjiang-to-scuttle-chinas-giant-infrastructure-project/

23-Dec

-- Assassinating a Top Russian General

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/23/assassinating-a-top-russian-general/

22-Dec

-- Ukraine’s Drones Strike Russia – Houthis Hitting Tel Aviv | Scott Ritter & Larry C. Johnson

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/22/ukraines-drones-strike-russia-houthis-hitting-tel-aviv-scott-ritter-larry-c-johnson/