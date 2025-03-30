Give it up for Patrice Greanville! He brings you 23 articles, podcasts and videos for your week's watching, reading and existential survival.
29-Mar
-- Israel’s Bad Influence
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/29/israels-bad-influence/
29-Mar
-- Do You Think You’ll Ever Know, Now That You Have Handed Your Mind to the Machine?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/29/do-you-think-youll-ever-know-now-that-you-have-handed-your-mind-to-the-machine/
28-Mar
-- Bernie and AOC Sheepdog for the Democrats
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/28/bernie-and-aoc-sheepdog-for-the-democrats/
28-Mar
-- IMPERIALISM: DECADENT & DOOMED W/JOTI BRAR EP 33 – US ENDING CHILD LABOR LAWS – TARIFF DESPERATION
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/28/imperialism-decadent-doomed-w-joti-brar-ep-33-us-ending-child-labor-laws-tariff-desperation/
28-Mar
-- The Immigrant Holocaust Reaches Cubans
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/28/the-immigrant-holocaust-reaches-cubans/
28-Mar
-- The complete idiot’s guide to world affairs
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/28/the-complete-idiots-guide-to-world-affairs/
28-Mar
-- Ukraine: Fighting to the Conclusion
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/28/ukraine-fighting-to-the-conclusion/
27-Mar
-- INDISPENSABLE READ! — US “Peace” President Drops Bombs, Green-Lights New Warplane
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/27/indispensable-us-peace-president-drops-bombs-green-lights-new-warplane/
27-Mar
-- Capitalism: The Brutal Reality vs. the Hollywood Myth
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/27/capitalism-the-brutal-reality-vs-the-hollywood-myth/
26-Mar
-- The Road to Fascism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/26/the-road-to-fascism/
26-Mar
-- In Gaza’s Shadow, Good Resists Evil
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/26/in-gazas-shadow-good-resists-evil/
26-Mar
-- The Fraud of Endless War
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/26/the-fraud-of-endless-war/
25-Mar
-- Trump Fiddling’ About
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/25/trump-fiddling-about/
25-Mar
-- • DEVIOUS ATTACK: Trump and his minions assault social security (MULTIPART DOSSIER)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/25/devious-attack-trump-and-his-minions-assault-social-security-multipart-dossier/
24-Mar
-- Is Fascism on the Rise in Germany?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/24/is-fascism-on-the-rise-in-germany/
24-Mar
-- Iran Unveils Advanced Missile System Amid Trump Threats | Seyed Mohammad Marandi
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/24/iran-unveils-advanced-missile-system-amid-trump-threats-seyed-mohammad-marandi/
24-Mar
-- A Few Thoughts on Political Identity, Morality and Ukraine
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/24/a-few-thoughts-on-political-identity-morality-and-ukraine/
24-Mar
-- The F-Word
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/24/the-f-word/
23-Mar
-- JOHN KIRIAKOU: Greek Leftists for Trump
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/23/john-kiriakou-greek-leftists-for-trump/
23-Mar
-- How Israeli-US billlionaire Miriam Adelson is helping Trump destroy free speech, with Eli Clifton
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/23/how-israeli-us-billlionaire-miriam-adelson-is-helping-trump-destroy-free-speech-with-eli-clifton/
23-Mar
-- International law is now suspended, if not eliminated.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/23/international-law-is-now-suspended-if-not-eliminated/
23-Mar
-- Decades of Media Myths Made Social Security Vulnerable to Political Attack
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/23/decades-of-media-myths-made-social-security-vulnerable-to-political-attack/
22-Mar
-- REPOSTED! China is Not Capitalist and it is Not Yet Communist
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/22/china-is-not-capitalist-and-it-is-not-yet-communist/