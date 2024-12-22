21-Dec

-- American Pravda: Propaganda-Hoaxes vs. Chinese Reality •

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/21/american-pravda-propaganda-hoaxes-vs-chinese-reality/

21-Dec

-- BLOWBACK PANEL: The Ideology of Empire

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/21/blowback-panel-the-ideology-of-empire/

21-Dec

-- MEDIA PSYOPS, BIAS & CENSORSHIP: The BBC’s Internal Civil War Over Gaza Spills Out

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/21/media-psyops-bias-censorship-the-bbcs-internal-civil-war-over-gaza-spills-out/

21-Dec

-- THE DEMOCRACY SCAM

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/21/the-democracy-scam/

20-Dec

-- Susan Abulhawa Gives EPIC Speech Against Israel, Lily Greenberg Call & Harrison Mann On RESIGNING

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/20/susan-abulhawa-gives-epic-speech-against-israel-lily-greenberg-call-harrison-mann-on-resigning/

Refer a friend

20-Dec

-- Death of a Nation: Black Flags, Massacres, Land Grabs as Vultures Feed on the Carcass of Syria

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/20/death-of-a-nation-black-flags-massacres-land-grabs-as-vultures-feed-on-the-carcass-of-syria/

20-Dec

-- The Weakling Wunderwaffe

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/20/the-weakling-wunderwaffe/

20-Dec

-- US Healthcare Insurance is a Crime in Broad Daylight—and the People Know it.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/20/us-healthcare-insurance-is-a-crime-in-broad-daylight-and-the-people-know-it/

20-Dec

-- “Take Me To Your Leader”

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/20/take-me-to-your-leader/

20-Dec

-- My Take | Is Turkestan Islamic Party a foreign proxy force to destabilise Xinjiang?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/20/my-take-is-turkestan-islamic-party-a-foreign-proxy-force-to-destabilise-xinjiang/

19-Dec

-- Prof. Mohammad Marandi: Iran Ready for the Worst-Case Scenario in Dealing with Israel

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/19/prof-mohammad-marandi-iran-ready-for-the-worst-case-scenario-in-dealing-with-israel/

19-Dec

-- Israeli historian produces vast database of war crimes in Gaza

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/19/israeli-historian-produces-vast-database-of-war-crimes-in-gaza/

19-Dec

-- Jeffrey Sachs: The Inevitable War With Iran, and Biden’s Attempts to Sabotage Trump

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/19/jeffrey-sachs-the-inevitable-war-with-iran-and-bidens-attempts-to-sabotage-trump/

19-Dec

-- REVOLUTION? – HEALTHCARE CEO SHOT – SHOOTER CELEBRATED – RULING ELITE SPOOKED – W/DR TONY MONTEIRO

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/19/revolution-healthcare-ceo-shot-shooter-celebrated-ruling-elite-spooked-w-dr-tony-monteiro/

19-Dec

-- Syria’s Fall and Anti-Imperialist Lessons

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/19/syrias-fall-and-anti-imperialist-lessons/

Share

18-Dec

-- GALLUP: Americans’ contempt for their government is one of the world’s highest.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/18/gallup-americans-contempt-for-their-government-is-one-of-the-worlds-highest/

18-Dec

-- Trump And Israel Can’t Wait To Start Bombing Iran

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/18/trump-and-israel-cant-wait-to-start-bombing-iran/

18-Dec

-- MUST REPOSTS: THE GRAYZONE ON SEBASTIAN GORKA: POTENTIAL BRITISH INTELLIGENCE ASSET?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/18/must-reposts-the-grayzone-on-sebastian-gorka-potential-british-intelligence-asset/

18-Dec

-- Pepe Escobar: Ukraine killing Russian General – the Middle East under Huge changes?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/18/pepe-escobar-ukraine-killing-russian-general-the-middle-east-under-huge-changes/

18-Dec

-- The Great Ukrainian PR Scam | RT Documentary

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/18/the-great-ukrainian-pr-scam-rt-documentary/

Refer a friend

17-Dec

-- Confessions of a CIA Agent: No Good Deed Goes Unpunished

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/17/confessions-of-a-cia-agent-no-good-deed-goes-unpunished/

17-Dec

-- Ex-United Healthcare Employee BLOWS WHISTLE: FORCED to Deny Claims

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/17/ex-united-healthcare-employee-blows-whistle-forced-to-deny-claims/

17-Dec

-- Dividing Ukraine, Dividing Syria

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/17/dividing-ukraine-dividing-syria/

17-Dec

-- How WW2 Led To WW3

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/17/how-ww2-led-to-ww3/

17-Dec

-- Einsatzgruppen, The Nazi Death Squads (WWII Documentary)

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/17/einsatzgruppen-the-nazi-death-squads-wwii-documentary/

Message Jeff J Brown

16-Dec

-- Inside Israel’s opportunistic invasion of Syria

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/16/inside-israels-opportunistic-invasion-of-syria/

16-Dec

-- Erdoğan’s Deception: Syria’s Collapse and His Downfall

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/16/erdogans-deception-syrias-collapse-and-his-downfall/

16-Dec

-- In two potent videos with Nima Alkhorshid Larry Johnson clarifies the situation in Syria

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/16/in-two-potent-videos-with-nima-alkhorshid-larry-johnson-clarifies-the-situation-in-syria/

16-Dec

-- Ukraine and Syria, A Western Plan Goes Awry

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/16/ukraine-and-syria-a-western-plan-goes-awry/

16-Dec

-- Concert ERUPTS When Luigi Mangione’s Face Appears

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/16/concert-erupts-when-luigi-mangiones-face-appears/

Leave a comment

15-Dec

-- Israel and the Fall of Syria and Beyond

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/15/israel-and-the-fall-of-syria-and-beyond/

15-Dec

-- Escaping the Al-Qaeda Takeover in Syria After the Fall of Assad w/ Vanessa Beeley

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/15/escaping-the-al-qaeda-takeover-in-syria-after-the-fall-of-assad-w-vanessa-beeley/

15-Dec

-- IMPERIALISM: DECADENT, PARASITIC, AND DOOMED EP 27 – WITH JOTI BRAR – “SO CALLED” LEFT WARMONGERS

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/15/imperialism-decadent-parasitic-and-doomed-ep-27-with-joti-brar-so-called-left-warmongers/

14-Dec

-- Person of the year: Luigi Mangione

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/14/person-of-the-year-luigi-mangione/

14-Dec

-- Is There Anyone Who Opposes All Luigi-Style Vigilantism?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/14/is-there-anyone-who-opposes-all-luigi-style-vigilantism/