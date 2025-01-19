18-Jan

-- Pepe Escobar: Trump’s Masterplan Unfolds: A Game-Changing Strategy?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/18/pepe-escobar-trumps-masterplan-unfolds-a-game-changing-strategy/

18-Jan

-- Why Trump forced Israel to accept Gaza ceasefire, with Ali Abunimah

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/18/why-trump-forced-israel-to-accept-gaza-ceasefire-with-ali-abunimah/

18-Jan

-- Peace In the Mid East?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/18/peace-in-the-mid-east/

18-Jan

-- SIMPLICIUS—Russia-Iran’s Landmark Agreement Imitated in Starmer’s Last Minute Kiev Stunt

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/18/simplicius-russia-irans-landmark-agreement-imitated-in-starmers-last-minute-kiev-stunt/

18-Jan

-- BREAKING: MSNBC Suddenly Terrified of Oligarchy!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/18/breaking-msnbc-suddenly-terrified-of-oligarchy/

Share

17-Jan

-- The U.S. Establishment’s Intense Commitment to Exterminating Palestinians

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/17/the-u-s-establishments-intense-commitment-to-exterminating-palestinians/

17-Jan

-- None Of These War Criminals Will Face Justice While The US Empire Exists

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/17/none-of-these-war-criminals-will-face-justice-while-the-us-empire-exists/

17-Jan

-- From power of the pen to power of civil disobedience: Blinken’s farewell presser interrupted by courageous journalist protesters

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/17/from-power-of-the-pen-to-power-of-civil-disobedience-blinkens-farewell-presser-interrupted-by-courageous-journalist-protesters/

17-Jan

-- Martin Luther King, Jr., Vietnam, and Gaza

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/17/martin-luther-king-jr-vietnam-and-gaza/

17-Jan

-- CURTAIN CALL: BIDEN AND THE NEOCONS DECIDE TO ATTACK RUSSIA

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/17/curtain-call-biden-and-the-neocons-decide-to-attack-russia-2/

Leave a comment

16-Jan

-- America’s Academic Gulag (w/ MIT Student Activists) | The Chris Hedges Report

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/16/americas-academic-gulag-w-mit-student-activists-the-chris-hedges-report/

16-Jan

-- Prof. Gilbert Doctorow : Ukraine War’s Impact on Russia.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/16/prof-gilbert-doctorow-ukraine-wars-impact-on-russia/

16-Jan

-- Dr. Gilbert Doctorow: Russia’s Next Move, The Trump Factor Shakes Washington

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/16/dr-gilbert-doctorow-russias-next-move-the-trump-factor-shakes-washington/

16-Jan

-- REPOSTED: Site Behind Washington Post’s McCarthyite Blacklist Appears To Be Linked to Ukrainian Fascists and CIA Spies

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/16/reposted-site-behind-washington-posts-mccarthyite-blacklist-appears-to-be-linked-to-ukrainian-fascists-and-cia-spies/

16-Jan

-- IMPERIALISM: DECADENT, PARASITIC, AND DOOMED EP 29 – WAR BETWEEN FACTIONS OF THE RULING ELITE

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/16/imperialism-decadent-parasitic-and-doomed-ep-29-war-between-factions-of-the-ruling-elite/

Refer a friend

15-Jan

-- THE DEMOCRATS’ WAR PROBLEM IS ABOUT TO GET WORSE

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/15/the-democrats-war-problem-is-about-to-get-worse/

15-Jan

-- China is Less Authoritarian Than the USA

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/15/china-is-less-authoritarian-than-the-usa/

15-Jan

-- Israel is BLIND & its Strategic Defeat Becomes Clearer with Time

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/15/israel-is-blind-its-strategic-defeat-becomes-clearer-with-time/

14-Jan

-- The Truth About the Fact-Checking Industry

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/14/the-truth-about-the-fact-checking-industry/

14-Jan

-- Is India the world’s next economic superpower?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/14/is-india-the-worlds-next-economic-superpower/

13-Jan

-- Class dynamics continues to dictate the course of humanity

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/13/class-dynamics-continues-to-dictate-the-course-of-humanity/

Message Jeff J Brown

13-Jan

-- GARLAND NIXON Dispatches: DR TONY MONTEIRO – THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE FED UP – FROM UKRAINE TO GAZA AND PHILLY

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/13/garland-nixon-dispatches-dr-tony-monteiro-the-american-people-are-fed-up-from-ukraine-to-gaza-and-philly/

12-Jan

-- An All-Humanity Movement for Peace and Democracy

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/12/an-all-humanity-movement-for-peace-and-democracy/

12-Jan

-- The Trump Era: The Making of a New Global Order?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/12/the-trump-era-the-making-of-a-new-global-order/

12-Jan

-- Luigi Mangione BLEW UP Predatory Healthcare System, Protest Leader Vows

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/12/the-los-angeles-wildfires-reflections-on-wealth-disparity-and-oligarchic-privilege/

12-Jan

-- The Los Angeles Wildfires: Reflections on Wealth Disparity and Oligarchic Privilege

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/12/the-los-angeles-wildfires-reflections-on-wealth-disparity-and-oligarchic-privilege/

12-Jan

-- Marco Rubio: An Abhorrent Choice for Secretary of State

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/12/marco-rubio-an-abhorrent-choice-for-secretary-of-state/