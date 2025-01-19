Give it up for Patrice Greanville! He brings you 27 articles, podcasts and videos for your week's watching, reading and existential knowledge.
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
18-Jan
-- Pepe Escobar: Trump’s Masterplan Unfolds: A Game-Changing Strategy?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/18/pepe-escobar-trumps-masterplan-unfolds-a-game-changing-strategy/
18-Jan
-- Why Trump forced Israel to accept Gaza ceasefire, with Ali Abunimah
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/18/why-trump-forced-israel-to-accept-gaza-ceasefire-with-ali-abunimah/
18-Jan
-- Peace In the Mid East?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/18/peace-in-the-mid-east/
18-Jan
-- SIMPLICIUS—Russia-Iran’s Landmark Agreement Imitated in Starmer’s Last Minute Kiev Stunt
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/18/simplicius-russia-irans-landmark-agreement-imitated-in-starmers-last-minute-kiev-stunt/
18-Jan
-- BREAKING: MSNBC Suddenly Terrified of Oligarchy!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/18/breaking-msnbc-suddenly-terrified-of-oligarchy/
17-Jan
-- The U.S. Establishment’s Intense Commitment to Exterminating Palestinians
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/17/the-u-s-establishments-intense-commitment-to-exterminating-palestinians/
17-Jan
-- None Of These War Criminals Will Face Justice While The US Empire Exists
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/17/none-of-these-war-criminals-will-face-justice-while-the-us-empire-exists/
17-Jan
-- From power of the pen to power of civil disobedience: Blinken’s farewell presser interrupted by courageous journalist protesters
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/17/from-power-of-the-pen-to-power-of-civil-disobedience-blinkens-farewell-presser-interrupted-by-courageous-journalist-protesters/
17-Jan
-- Martin Luther King, Jr., Vietnam, and Gaza
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/17/martin-luther-king-jr-vietnam-and-gaza/
17-Jan
-- CURTAIN CALL: BIDEN AND THE NEOCONS DECIDE TO ATTACK RUSSIA
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/17/curtain-call-biden-and-the-neocons-decide-to-attack-russia-2/
16-Jan
-- America’s Academic Gulag (w/ MIT Student Activists) | The Chris Hedges Report
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/16/americas-academic-gulag-w-mit-student-activists-the-chris-hedges-report/
16-Jan
-- Prof. Gilbert Doctorow : Ukraine War’s Impact on Russia.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/16/prof-gilbert-doctorow-ukraine-wars-impact-on-russia/
16-Jan
-- Dr. Gilbert Doctorow: Russia’s Next Move, The Trump Factor Shakes Washington
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/16/dr-gilbert-doctorow-russias-next-move-the-trump-factor-shakes-washington/
16-Jan
-- REPOSTED: Site Behind Washington Post’s McCarthyite Blacklist Appears To Be Linked to Ukrainian Fascists and CIA Spies
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/16/reposted-site-behind-washington-posts-mccarthyite-blacklist-appears-to-be-linked-to-ukrainian-fascists-and-cia-spies/
16-Jan
-- IMPERIALISM: DECADENT, PARASITIC, AND DOOMED EP 29 – WAR BETWEEN FACTIONS OF THE RULING ELITE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/16/imperialism-decadent-parasitic-and-doomed-ep-29-war-between-factions-of-the-ruling-elite/
15-Jan
-- THE DEMOCRATS’ WAR PROBLEM IS ABOUT TO GET WORSE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/15/the-democrats-war-problem-is-about-to-get-worse/
15-Jan
-- China is Less Authoritarian Than the USA
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/15/china-is-less-authoritarian-than-the-usa/
15-Jan
-- Israel is BLIND & its Strategic Defeat Becomes Clearer with Time
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/15/israel-is-blind-its-strategic-defeat-becomes-clearer-with-time/
14-Jan
-- The Truth About the Fact-Checking Industry
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/14/the-truth-about-the-fact-checking-industry/
14-Jan
-- Is India the world’s next economic superpower?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/14/is-india-the-worlds-next-economic-superpower/
13-Jan
-- Class dynamics continues to dictate the course of humanity
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/13/class-dynamics-continues-to-dictate-the-course-of-humanity/
13-Jan
-- GARLAND NIXON Dispatches: DR TONY MONTEIRO – THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE FED UP – FROM UKRAINE TO GAZA AND PHILLY
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/13/garland-nixon-dispatches-dr-tony-monteiro-the-american-people-are-fed-up-from-ukraine-to-gaza-and-philly/
12-Jan
-- An All-Humanity Movement for Peace and Democracy
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/12/an-all-humanity-movement-for-peace-and-democracy/
12-Jan
-- The Trump Era: The Making of a New Global Order?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/12/the-trump-era-the-making-of-a-new-global-order/
12-Jan
-- Luigi Mangione BLEW UP Predatory Healthcare System, Protest Leader Vows
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/12/the-los-angeles-wildfires-reflections-on-wealth-disparity-and-oligarchic-privilege/
12-Jan
-- The Los Angeles Wildfires: Reflections on Wealth Disparity and Oligarchic Privilege
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/12/the-los-angeles-wildfires-reflections-on-wealth-disparity-and-oligarchic-privilege/
12-Jan
-- Marco Rubio: An Abhorrent Choice for Secretary of State
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/12/marco-rubio-an-abhorrent-choice-for-secretary-of-state/