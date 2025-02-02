Give it up for Patrice Greanville! He brings you 27 articles, podcasts and videos for your week's watching, reading and existential knowledge.
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
1-Feb
-- Joe Biden’s Marxism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/01/joe-bidens-marxism/
1-Feb
-- Democracy doesn’t exist in the United States: Chris Hedges | UpFront
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/01/democracy-doesnt-exist-in-the-united-states-chris-hedges-upfront/
1-Feb
-- Trump’s billionaires will accelerate American decline. Dr. Richard Wolff explains how.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/01/trumps-billionaires-will-accelerate-american-decline-dr-richard-wolff-explains-how/
1-Feb
-- NEWS ROUNDUP 3 – JAMARL THOMAS & G. NIXON – CONFIRMATION HEARINGS – US FUNDED 90% OF UKRAINE MEDIA
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/01/news-roundup-3-jamarl-thomas-g-nixon-confirmation-hearings-us-funded-90-of-ukraine-media/
1-Feb
-- Incompetence Led to the Deaths of 67 People in a Fatal Collision — UPDATED
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/01/incompetence-led-to-the-deaths-of-67-people-in-a-fatal-collision-updated/
31-Jan
-- Another Delusional Propagandist — Meet Owen Matthews
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/31/another-delusional-propagandist-meet-owen-matthews/
31-Jan
-- How Communism Is Outcompeting Capitalism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/31/how-communism-is-outcompeting-capitalism/
31-Jan
-- A Choice: Submit to Trump’s Ridicule and Tariffs or Seek Win-Win Trade Relations
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/31/a-choice-submit-to-trumps-ridicule-and-tariffs-or-seek-win-win-trade-relations/
31-Jan
-- China’s shocking DeepSeek AI pops US Big Tech monopoly bubble
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/31/chinas-shocking-deepseek-ai-pops-us-big-tech-monopoly-bubble/
30-Jan
-- PETER KOENIG IN PERU AND JEFF J. BROWN IN CHINA SIT DOWN TO DISCUSS THE GLOBAL ZEITGEIST: TRUMP, NATO, PALESTINE, EU, RUSSIA/UKRAINE AND ASIA.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/30/peter-koenig-in-peru-and-jeff-j-brown-in-china-sit-down-to-discuss-the-global-zeitgeist-trump-nato-palestine-eu-russia-ukraine-and-asia/
30-Jan
-- Little Feline—”Crouton”—survives fire.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/30/little-feline-crouton-survives-fire/
30-Jan
-- The Reluctant Global Citizen
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/30/the-reluctant-global-citizen/
29-Jan
-- The Death of DEI
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/29/the-death-of-dei/
29-Jan
-- EI’s Ali Abunimah arrested in Switzerland
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/29/eis-ali-abunimah-arrested-in-switzerland/
29-Jan
-- How America Got Such an Evil Government
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/29/how-america-got-such-an-evil-government/
29-Jan
-- Trump’s First Week—a blitz of orders and proposals crying for intelligent commentary
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/29/trumps-first-week-a-blitz-of-orders-and-proposals-crying-for-intelligent-commentary/
28-Jan
-- Trump’s Now-Apparent Plan for Ukraine — and for the World
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/28/trumps-now-apparent-plan-for-ukraine-and-for-the-world/
28-Jan
-- Trump lifts hold on 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, removes sanctions on settlers
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/28/trump-lifts-hold-on-2000-pound-bombs-to-israel-removes-sanctions-on-settlers/
28-Jan
-- Trump’s Missile Defense Plan: An Umbrella Against a Hurricane
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/28/trumps-missile-defense-plan-an-umbrella-against-a-hurricane/
28-Jan
-- Israel’s ‘genocide general’ welcomed in London – and the media yawns
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/28/israels-genocide-general-welcomed-in-london-and-the-media-yawns/
28-Jan
-- Trump attacks Colombia, and its President Gustavo Petro fights back: ‘We are not a colony’!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/28/trump-attacks-colombia-and-its-president-gustavo-petro-fights-back-we-are-not-a-colony/
28-Jan
-- Pro-Palestine Journalist ARRESTED in Switzerland Ahead of Speech
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/28/pro-palestine-journalist-arrested-in-switzerland-ahead-of-speech/
27-Jan
-- Deciphering Trump’s Imperial Games
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/27/deciphering-trumps-imperial-games/
26-Jan
-- The Worst Thing About The Gaza Holocaust Is Knowing It Will Happen Again
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/26/the-worst-thing-about-the-gaza-holocaust-is-knowing-it-will-happen-again/
26-Jan
-- How the bishop who scolded Trump enabled Gaza genocide, with Ali Abunimah
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/26/how-the-bishop-who-scolded-trump-enabled-gaza-genocide-with-ali-abunimah/
26-Jan
-- “Christian” Zionism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/26/christian-zionism-2/
26-Jan
-- China’s DeepSeek AI Moves the Capital of Tech from Palo Alto to Hangzhou
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/26/chinas-deepseek-ai-moves-the-capital-of-tech-from-palo-alto-to-hangzhou/