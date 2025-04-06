Give it up for Patrice Greanville! He brings you 20 articles, podcasts and videos for your week's watching, reading and existential survival.
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
5-Apr
-- The graver Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, the quieter the BBC grows
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/05/the-graver-israels-atrocities-in-gaza-the-quieter-the-bbc-grows/
5-Apr
-- Bob educates the AI
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/05/bob-educates-the-ai/
5-Apr
-- Interview: Possible US-China War with Garland Nixon & Dr. David Oualaalou
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/05/interview-possible-us-china-war-with-garland-nixon-dr-david-oualaalou/
5-Apr
-- Mission to Moscow 1943
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/05/mission-to-moscow-1943/
4-Apr
-- Sachs Critique of Trump Tariff Lunacy
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/04/sachs-critique-of-trump-tariff-lunacy/
3-Apr
-- FAFO: Musk Brand Suicide
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/03/fafo-musk-brand-suicide/
3-Apr
-- Elon Musk’s Family History in South Africa Reveals Ties to Apartheid & Neo-Nazi Movements
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/03/elon-musks-family-history-in-south-africa-reveals-ties-to-apartheid-neo-nazi-movements/
3-Apr
-- When the Outlaw US Empire’s War on Ukraine Negotiations Fail
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/03/when-the-outlaw-us-empires-war-on-ukraine-negotiations-fail/
2-Apr
-- From welfare to warfare: military Keynesianism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/02/from-welfare-to-warfare-military-keynesianism/
2-Apr
-- Twists & Turns Beyond Ukraine
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/02/twists-turns-beyond-ukraine/
1-Apr
-- Everyday in America is April Fool’s Day
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/01/everyday-in-america-is-april-fools-day/
1-Apr
-- Scorch Marks in the Sand
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/01/scorch-marks-in-the-sand/
1-Apr
-- Will Trump Keep His Promise to End the War in Ukraine?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/01/will-trump-keep-his-promise-to-end-the-war-in-ukraine/
1-Apr
-- A political left that’s controlled by billionaires is fake ‘left’: hypocritical nazism.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/01/a-political-left-thats-controlled-by-billionaires-is-fake-left-hypocritical-nazism/
1-Apr
-- The Dark Truth About Hearts Of Palm
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/01/the-dark-truth-about-hearts-of-palm/
1-Apr
-- MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH W/ LAITH MAROUF EP 45 – REGIONAL WAR EXPANDS – GAZA HORROR CONTINUES
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/04/01/middle-east-in-depth-w-laith-marouf-ep-45-regional-war-expands-gaza-horror-continues/
31-Mar
-- US Bullying in Kalaallit Nunaat (Greenland)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/31/kim-petersen/
31-Mar
-- The Impossible Third Act Of Western Film
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/31/the-impossible-third-act-of-western-film/
31-Mar
-- Some New Tales from the Darkside
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/31/some-new-tales-from-the-darkside/
30-Mar
-- The Incompetent Empire
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/03/30/the-incompetent-empire/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…