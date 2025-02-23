22-Feb

-- Abby Martin & Mohammed El-Kurd on the Politics of Appeal Fundraiser

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/22/abby-martin-mohammed-el-kurd-on-the-politics-of-appeal-fundraiser/

22-Feb

-- Putin’s “war” to re-shape the American Zeitgeist

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/22/putins-war-to-re-shape-the-american-zeitgeist-2/

22-Feb

-- Danger ahead? Trump’s Ukraine talks aim to divide Russia from China. Can he do it?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/22/danger-ahead-trumps-ukraine-talks-aim-to-divide-russia-from-china-can-he-do-it/

22-Feb

-- 60 Minutes: Doing Semi-Journalism on Germany

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/22/60-minutes-doing-semi-journalism-on-germany/

21-Feb

-- Javier Milei is destroying Argentina’s economy, making it a resource colony for foreign oligarchs

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/21/javier-milei-is-destroying-argentinas-economy-making-it-a-resource-colony-for-foreign-oligarchs/

21-Feb

-- Hold the Applause for Trump, the “Peacemaker”

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/21/hold-the-applause-for-trump-the-peacemaker/

21-Feb

-- Take Your Clothes Off and Keep Your Mouth Shut: My Twelve Years in a Union as a Fine Arts Model

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/21/take-your-clothes-off-and-keep-your-mouth-shut-my-twelve-years-in-a-union-as-a-fine-arts-model/

21-Feb

-- Some Sins Will Not Wash Away

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/21/some-sins-will-not-wash-away/

21-Feb

-- An Israeli False Flag and Zelensky Cooks the Polling Results

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/21/an-israeli-false-flag-and-zelensky-cooks-the-polling-results/

21-Feb

-- “Are You Denying that Russia Invaded Ukraine?”

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/21/are-you-denying-that-russia-invaded-ukraine/

20-Feb

-- Patrick Lawrence Sorts Out the Challenges in the Age of Trump

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/20/patrick-lawrence-sorts-out-the-challenges-in-the-age-of-trump/

20-Feb

-- USAID FALLS, EXPOSING A GIANT NETWORK OF US-FUNDED “INDEPENDENT” MEDIA

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/20/usaid-falls-exposing-a-giant-network-of-us-funded-independent-media/

20-Feb

-- Ukraine’s Zelensky Forgets the First Rule of Crisis Management — If You’re in a Hole, Stop Digging

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/20/ukraines-zelensky-forgets-the-first-rule-of-crisis-management-if-youre-in-a-hole-stop-digging/

19-Feb

-- JUDGE NAP—COL. Douglas Macgregor : Israel, Egypt, and Riyadh

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/19/judge-nap-col-douglas-macgregor-israel-egypt-and-riyadh/

19-Feb

-- “The FBI Is A Cancer That Needs To Be Rooted Out!” – Christian Parenti

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/19/the-fbi-is-a-cancer-that-needs-to-be-rooted-out-christian-parenti/

19-Feb

-- UKRAINE PEACE PROGRESSING – TRUMP IS A MIXED BAG – BEWILDERED DEMS LOST IN THE POLITICAL WILDERNESS

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/19/ukraine-peace-progressing-trump-is-a-mixed-bag-bewildered-dems-lost-in-the-political-wilderness/

19-Feb

-- The Fall of Eric Adams

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/19/the-fall-of-eric-adams/

19-Feb

-- BREAKING: Unemployment REALLY at Great Depression Levels, You’ve Been LIED TO For Years

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/19/breaking-unemployment-really-at-great-depression-levels-youve-been-lied-to-for-years/

19-Feb

-- I Write About Israel All The Time Because I Have To, Not Because I Want To

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/19/i-write-about-israel-all-the-time-because-i-have-to-not-because-i-want-to/

18-Feb

-- America’s Realignment: What Is Really Going On?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/18/americas-realignment-what-is-really-going-on/

18-Feb

-- The Riyadh meeting between U.S. and Russia was a success.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/18/the-riyadh-meeting-between-u-s-and-russia-was-a-success/

18-Feb

-- Marvin Kalb’s Big Pooh-Pooh — journalist or stenographer to power?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/18/marvin-kalb-journalist-or-stenographer-to-power/

17-Feb

-- What is a ‘multipolar’ world? China says equality; Trump & Marco Rubio say imperial rivalry

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/17/what-is-a-multipolar-world-china-says-equality-trump-marco-rubio-say-imperial-rivalry/

17-Feb

-- THE CONTRADICTIONS CREATED BY THE RISE OF THE LIBERTARIAN TECH OLIGARCHS IN A FADING EMPIRE

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/17/the-contradictions-created-by-the-rise-of-the-libertarian-tech-oligarchs-in-a-fading-empire/

16-Feb

-- The Story of Paul Robeson – The Peekskill Riots Ep. 1: “The Mighty Oak in the Forest”

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/16/the-story-of-paul-robeson-the-peekskill-riots-ep-1-the-mighty-oak-in-the-forest/

16-Feb

-- Operation Product

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/16/operation-product/

16-Feb

-- LOOSE CANNON

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/02/16/loose-cannon/