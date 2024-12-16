14-Dec

-- The democracy that was just destroyed in Syria, & why the anti-imperialist forces will rise again

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/14/the-democracy-that-was-just-destroyed-in-syria-why-the-anti-imperialist-forces-will-rise-again/

14-Dec

-- Syria, Ukraine, and Other Fronts in the War Between US Primacy & Multipolarism

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/14/syria-ukraine-and-other-fronts-in-the-war-between-us-primacy-multipolarism/

14-Dec

-- US & Israel Destroyed Syria & Called it Peace

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/14/us-israel-destroyed-syria-called-it-peace/

14-Dec

-- The U.S.-and-Allied ‘Assad’s Chemical-Weapons’ Propaganda Trick

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/14/the-u-s-and-allied-assads-chemical-weapons-propaganda-trick/

13-Dec

-- Luigi Mangione: Madness Or Morality In The Midst Of Media Complicity & Complacency

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/13/luigi-mangione-madness-or-morality-in-the-midst-of-media-complicity-complacency/

13-Dec

-- A Manifesto Against For-Profit Health Insurance Companies — by Michael Moore

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/13/a-manifesto-against-for-profit-health-insurance-companies-by-michael-moore/

Share

13-Dec

-- Eyewitness Syria, the Last 12 Days

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/13/eyewitness-syria-the-last-12-days/

13-Dec

-- The Forum & Friends: The Fall of Syria with Vanessa Beeley and Mark Sleboda

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/13/the-forum-friends-the-fall-of-syria-with-vanessa-beeley-and-mark-sleboda/

13-Dec

-- WARRIOR UPDATE WITH SCOTT RITTER EP 83 – NEOCON MONTH TO CAUSE CHAOS – CAN TRUMP GET UKRAINE DEAL?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/13/warrior-update-with-scott-ritter-ep-83-neocon-month-to-cause-chaos-can-trump-get-ukraine-deal/

12-Dec

-- British Channel 4 Does Anti-Assad Propaganda for HTS and its Sponsors in Washington and Tel Aviv

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/12/british-channel-4-does-anti-assad-propaganda-for-hts-and-its-sponsors-in-washington-and-tel-aviv/

Refer a friend

12-Dec

-- Assad Falls: Is Syria Descending into Chaos?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/12/assad-falls-is-syria-descending-into-chaos/

12-Dec

-- Multiple topics! Garland Nixon chats with Ray McGovern

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/12/multiple-topics-garland-nixon-chats-with-ray-mcgovern/

12-Dec

-- US Targets Georgia to Extend Russia: Defending Against America’s Regime Change Superweapon

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/12/us-targets-georgia-to-extend-russia-defending-against-americas-regime-change-superweapon/

12-Dec

-- Paul Craig Roberts Lambastes Putin’s Foreign Posture

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/12/paul-craig-roberts-lambastes-putins-foreign-posture/

Message Jeff J Brown

12-Dec

-- The New Reality of American Oligarchy

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/12/the-new-reality-of-american-oligarchy/

12-Dec

-- How do events in Syria affect the struggle in Palestine?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/12/how-do-events-in-syria-affect-the-struggle-in-palestine/

12-Dec

-- RFK Jr: “Why the Arabs Don’t Want Us in Syria”

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/12/rfk-jr-why-the-arabs-dont-want-us-in-syria/

12-Dec

-- It’s All Over Red, White and Blue!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/12/its-all-over-red-white-and-blue/

11-Dec

-- CEO SHOOTING: Read Luigi’s Real Manifesto The Media Is Suppressing

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/11/ceo-shooting-read-luigis-real-manifesto-the-media-is-suppressing/

11-Dec

-- RBN’s Nick Cruse with Vanessa Beeley, Dan Cohen, Niko House, on the Fall of Syria

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/11/rbns-nick-cruse-with-vanessa-beeley-dan-cohen-niko-house-on-the-fall-of-syria/

11-Dec

-- CEO SHOOTER NABBED – FURY AT THE RULING ELITE – WITH MATT WEINGLASS

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/11/ceo-shooter-nabbed-fury-at-the-ruling-elite-with-matt-weinglass/

11-Dec

-- Has the BBC collaborated with a terrorist organisation to frame Assad?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/11/has-the-bbc-collaborated-with-a-terrorist-organisation-to-frame-assad/

11-Dec

-- Western Despots Eastward

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/11/western-despots-eastward/

10-Dec

-- Safe while Syria burns

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/10/safe-while-syria-burns/

Leave a comment

10-Dec

-- America’s Hard And Soft Power (Is Running Out)

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/10/americas-hard-and-soft-power-is-running-out/

10-Dec

-- SYRIA’S BLINDSIDE & My discussion on Dr. Wilmer Leon’s Connect the Dots podcast on Fall of Syria

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/10/syrias-blindside-my-discussion-on-dr-wilmer-leons-connect-the-dots-podcast-on-fall-of-syria/

10-Dec

-- My Internal Exile

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/10/my-internal-exile/

10-Dec

-- Big Serge Traces the Rise of the Western (Hegemonic Clusterfuck) Disease (Maybe)

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/10/big-serge-traces-the-rise-of-the-western-hegemonic-clusterfuck-disease-maybe/

9-Dec

-- Cynical Overtakes Sacred, as the West Bares its True Face

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/09/cynical-overtakes-sacred-as-the-west-bares-its-true-face/

9-Dec

-- America’s Alliance With Al Qaeda and ISIS

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/09/americas-alliance-with-al-qaeda-and-isis/

Share

9-Dec

-- Another Nation Absorbed Into The Blob Of The Empire

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/09/another-nation-absorbed-into-the-blob-of-the-empire/

9-Dec

-- Pepe Escobar: The Syria Tragedy and the New Omni-War

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/09/pepe-escobar-the-syria-tragedy-and-the-new-omni-war/

9-Dec

-- Zhukov’s Revenge

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/09/zhukovs-revenge/

9-Dec

-- Do Not Underestimate the Consequences of the Syrian Debacle

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/09/do-not-underestimate-the-consequences-of-the-syrian-debacle/

9-Dec

-- Soviet Operational Art: Troubled Beginnings

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/09/soviet-operational-art-troubled-beginnings/

Refer a friend

8-Dec

-- British perfidy

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/08/british-perfidy/

8-Dec

-- The End of Pluralism in the Middle East

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/08/the-end-of-pluralism-in-the-middle-east/

7-Dec

-- Vanessa Beeley Interview : The Truth About What Is Happening In Syria

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/07/vanessa-beeley-interview-the-truth-about-what-is-happening-in-syria/

7-Dec

-- Assad Is Out, Woke Al-Qaeda Is In

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/12/07/assad-is-out-woke-al-qaeda-is-in/