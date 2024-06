Matt Ehret's Insights

The Ideology Of The Cold War – Origin And Evolution

Last week, I was invited by a group of likeable Marxists who wanted to know about Canada’s Camp X, the Gouzenko hoax that launched the Cold War and the sabotage of anti-Fascist resistance in the USA and Canada after WW2. These were topics that were very dear to my heart so I took the opportunity to prepare a few thoughts which I hope you’ll find edifyin…