Gerald channels a classic Mao poem, Cynthia C. covers game theory, Thomas pens a Sino-poem, and Jeff shows how Chinese athletes win with TCM, not Western dope.
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Gerald Therrien
Cynthia Chung
Dr. T.P. Wilkinson
Horizontal | Dissident Voice
https://dissidentvoice.org/2024/08/152474/
WADA lets hundreds of Western athletes get doped up with phony "legal" exemptions. Chinese don't need steroids, stimulants and opiates. They have TCM!
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/wada-lets-hundreds-of-western-athletes-get-doped-up-with-phony-legal-exemptions-chinese-dont-need-steroids-stimulants-and-opiates-they-have-tcm/
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Link does not work