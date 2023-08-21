From Africa to Blackrock, the world is changing in very hopeful and scary ways at the same time. JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #62
Read the full transcript, download the audio podcast and access all the cool maps, by clicking on this hyperlink,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2023/08/21/from-africa-to-blackrock-the-world-is-changing-in-very-hopeful-and-scary-ways-at-the-same-time-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-62/
Plus, all our previous shows,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2023/06/05/jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-our-complete-show-library-continually-updated/
From Africa to Blackrock, the world is changing in very hopeful and scary ways at the same time. JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #62