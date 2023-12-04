Discover more from Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Geopolitics, economies, military and technology, with a focus on China and the Global Majority versus the West.
Over 7,000 subscribers
Continue reading
"Freedom! Justice!" Demand of Generations of Palestinians: Will Not Be Denied All That Much Longer. By: Jay Janson
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/freedom-justice-demand-of-generations-of-palestinians-will-not-be-denied-all-that-much-longer-by-jay-janson/
The Jay Janson Archives are here! Celebrate the life of a nonagenarian antiwar, anti-imperial, anti-global capitalist hero!
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/04/30/the-jay-janson-archives-are-here-celebrate-the-life-of-a-nonagenarian-antiwar-anti-imperial-anti-global-capitalist-hero/
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.