Frans Vandenbosch's list of refugee journalists and writers includes three members of the China Writers' Group.
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
Jeff, as usual, you parade your “Democratic Dictatorship” indoctrination as “truth from facts”.
The article by Vandenbosch posted on Pattberg’s Substack you refer to titled: THE WORLD'S TOP DISSIDENTS (IN 2025). MOST HAIL FROM THE WEST APPARENTLY, prompted me to post this on my Substack:
Free Friends Forum 40—J’ACCUSE Western Intellectuals Aka “Political Pilgrims” Exhibiting their Double Standards Moral Schizophrenia
You have NO Moral Integrity when you rightly and morally condemn the U.S. government’s Crimes Against Humanity then horribly and immorally aid and abet China’s CCP’s Crimes Against Humanity
It begins:
NO, THORSTEN AND FRANS, APPARENTLY NOT.
MOST OF THE WORLD’S TOP (and bottom as the case may be) DISSIDENTS IN 2025 HAIL FROM THE EAST--CHINA & HONG KONG.
It seems you “Dissidents” suffer from the unfortunately ubiquitous mental illness of Double Standards Moral Schizophrenia afflicting so many Western intellectuals who rightly accuse the U.S. government criminals of Crimes Against Humanity while wrongly praising the Chinese dictatorship along with the former misleader of Canada, Justin Trudeau and intellectuals like Mao hagiographer Jeff J Brown(ose—excuse my rudeness which is warranted in his case as self-appointed hagiographer of Saint Mass Murderer Mao).
ADMIRING A “BASIC DICTATORSHIP”: Trudeau's bizarre praise of China
IT’S CONFIRMED: TYRANTS LOVE CHINA! . . . BUT WHY? James Corbett
MOST of these so-called “Dissidents” you two Western Political Pilgrims (see below by Paul Hollander) have nominated are NOT being imprisoned, tortured and murdered by their governments as FACTUALLY tens of thousands of Chinese genuine “dissidents”—political/religious prisoners—have been and continue to be imprisoned, tortured and murdered by the Chinese Communist Party, CCP (see below).
Your “Dissident” Jeff J Brown righteously winces at being shadow banned on YouTube and virtue signals his “suffering” of losing viewers. Yet you say nothing about these TENS OF THOUSANDS of Chinese political prisoners genuinely suffering physically and psychologically and horribly so, why is that? And worse you PRAISE the CCP for their proven Crimes Against Humanity! Your derangement syndrome is most accurately termed DOUBLE STANDARD MORAL SCHIZOPHRENIA.
What would you “Dissidents” say face to face with Sophie Luo about the imprisonment and torture of her husband, human rights lawyer, Ding Jiaxi still continuing in China?
HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDER'S STORY: SOPHIE LUO FROM CHINA. ISHRGlobal, April 22, 2022. 3:12
Sophie Luo is a Chinese activist and human rights defender, and the wife of Ding Jiaxi, a prominent human rights activist and lawyer that has been detained by Chinese authorities since December 2019, including several months under 'Residential Surveillance at a Designated Location' (RSDL).
WHAT WOULD THE PEOPLE OF CANADA/AUSTRALIA/U.S. DO IF THERE WERE 1,928 JULIAN ASSANGE DISSIDENTS ARRESTED BY THEIR GOVERNMENT?
HONG KONG POLITICAL PRISONERS DATABASE
MUSEUM OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY BY THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP) MAO TO XI
Holding Ideologues Aiding and Abetting the CCP Morally Accountable
Shame on you Frans Vandenbosch and Thorsten J Pattberg for posting your praise of the CCP!
It seems no real human suffering caused by the CCP will get through to your CARE Brain and make you stop aiding and abetting the CCP’s Crimes Against Humanity, but start with acknowledging 1,928 Political Prisons in Hong Kong alone and the real dissident there, Jimmy Lai, imprisoned in solitary confinement for freedom’s sake.