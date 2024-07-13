Matt Ehret's Insights

RTF invitation: A new paradigm in cosmology and climate science (July 14 at 2pm ET)

This Sunday July 14 at 2pm ET, Richard Moore will be the featured guest at the RTF lecture series on the topic of a New Paradigm in Cosmology and Climate Science. A wide range of topics ranging from the electric universe model of climate, to metaphysics and philosophy will be developed in this presentation and discussion…