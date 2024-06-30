Four thoughtfully chosen CWG guest submissions for your Sunday brain arsenal.
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Alex is one of the bright lights at SCMP. One of our faves.
Alex Lo
Opinion | Sadly for some, the sky is not falling on China | South China Morning Post (scmp.com)
https://www.scmp.com/opinion/article/3267972/sadly-some-sky-not-falling-china
We all need a good chuckle in these troubled times. This is worth your five minutes!
Chinese woman uses grenade as kitchen tool for 20 years - VnExpress International
https://e.vnexpress.net/news/news/chinese-woman-uses-grenade-as-kitchen-tool-for-20-years-4762912.html
Everyone should subscribe to Don’s Substack. His news is is found no where else and his editorials pack a punch.
Don Hank
The Greanville Post is a fan of Indi, which is all you need to know.
Biden’s Disastrous Debate – The Greanville Post
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/28/bidens-disastrous-debate/
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We all know that Biden is unable to complete a second Presidential Term, but many Americans will vote anyone but Trump. Only a true patriot would bow out now to save America.