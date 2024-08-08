World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), an agency set up for the sole purpose to enable the massive doping of the US/Western athletes and to forbid Chinese/Russian athletes to compete in the name of anti- doping.

The USA Swimming Team is also known as the “USA Asthma Team”. The Swedish Ski Team is also known as the "Swedish Asthma Team". The USA Gymnastics team is also known as “USA ADHD Team” (ADHD=Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) The Australian swimming team is also known as the "Australian Insomnia Team".

I am not making this up. If you check, you will find that they are all "patients" who need to take hormone medicine at the strict order of the doctors all year round. Yes, you have heard it right, they all legally dope themselves by doctors’ order. The World Anti-Doping Agency allows them to take drugs while winning gold medals in the Olympics and World Championships without batting an eyelid.

Further reading,

WADA lets hundreds of Western athletes get doped up with phony "legal" exemptions. Chinese don't need steroids, stimulants and opiates. They have TCM!

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/wada-lets-hundreds-of-western-athletes-get-doped-up-with-phony-legal-exemptions-chinese-dont-need-steroids-stimulants-and-opiates-they-have-tcm/

Share

Bruce Lerro

Holistic vs Analytical Thinking. East vs West and The Ecological, Political and Economic Reasons for Their Differences

Refer a friend

Alex Krainer

Message Jeff J Brown

Because your health matters,

Leave a comment