Note: Vijay is a brilliant Indian historian…
Vijay Prasad
Why I Believe What I Believe About the Chinese Revolution: The Second Newsletter (2024) (thetricontinental.org)
https://thetricontinental.org/newsletterissue/2-2024-china-socialism/
Note: I have written many similar anecdotes from my 16 years living and working with the Chinese people…
Stansfield Smith
A Month Traveling in China | Dissident Voice
https://dissidentvoice.org/2024/06/a-month-traveling-in-china/
Biden and Blinken didn’t get invited, but Putin and Lavrov did!
Concert in North Korea in honor of Russia
Thierry is always illuminating and informative…
Thank you sooooo much for Stansfield Smith's report, A Month Traveling in China. Just superb!
First-hand reports like Smith's provide a vital, fact-filled counter to the Sinophobic propaganda we get from the corporate media or the "the Chi-coms!!!" histrionics served up by the alt-conservative media.
Bravo to China Writers' Group for helping Westerners be truthfully informed. Keep it coming, Jeff!
https://jeffjbrown.substack.com/