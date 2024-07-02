Four China-Writer guest submissions chosen just for you!
Richard Cook
Our excellent interview
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/06/23/richard-cook-author-journalist-and-american-historian-wows-us-with-his-hopeful-new-book-our-country-then-and-now-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240623/
Note: I HIGHLY recommend Julian Jackson’s book, “A Certain Idea of France: The Life of Charles de Gaulle”. It is a great sweep of 20th century, Western, European and French history.
The Enduring Legacy of a Great Man: Charles de Gaulle, by Mark Weber - The Unz Review
https://www.unz.com/article/the-enduring-legacy-of-a-great-man-charles-de-gaulle/
Spengler
The fool’s-based international order - Asia Times
https://asiatimes.com/2024/07/the-fools-based-international-order/
Note: foreigners have no concept of how much the vast majority of Chinese admire, respect and love the Communist Party of China! I see it everywhere I go in-country. Jeff
Celebrations held nationwide to mark CPC's 103rd birthday: Goal set to lead Chinese people to achieve national rejuvenation
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202407/1315188.shtml
