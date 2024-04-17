Four brilliant China Writers to get smart: Pepe Escobar, Chet Ozmun, Gerald Therrien and Cynthia Chung
Note before starting: I cannot impress upon you how important it is to read Pepe’s post. It fully lays outs USraehell’s game plan to destroy Iran, Russia, China and North Korea. As fellow China Writer’s Group member Dr. T.P. Wilkinson explains (https://seektruthfromfacts.org/drwilkinson/), the Jewish state’s Lavender program is just a new version of the PHIS computer system that generated Phoenix hit lists for the CIA in 1960s Vietnam. This has been going on for a long time.
They want you to give up. Don’t let the bastards get you down. On with the good fight! Jeff
Pepe Escobar
The Gaza genocide as explicit policy: Michael Hudson names all names
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/04/15/the-gaza-genocide-as-explicit-policy-michael-hudson-names-all-names/