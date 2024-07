Through A Glass Darkly

To Commemorate America's Independence Day, let us remember its true founding legacy by contrasting it with the traitorous Aaron Burr - the Founding Father of America's Deep State

In this episode of How to Kill a Sacred Cow, host Jay Henehan and Matthew Ehret speak about the true causes of America's internal rot by going back to the British imperial stay-behinds who remained in the USA after the revolution of 1776 in order to destroy the republic from within. The leading figure of this poisonous operation was none other than Aaron Burr whose dark story is told at length in this program…