Eric on American Marxism, Jeff with a classic Frank Capra movie about China, Peter on Macron's diabolical cult and Cynthia on the demise of the elites.
US military film directed by Frank Capra. Before China’s communist liberation in 1949, America was in total agreement that the South China Sea and Taiwan were a part of Mainland China.
France – The Satanic Olympics. The Macron Government belongs to a Diabolical Cult. By: Peter Koenig
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/france-the-satanic-olympics-the-macron-government-belongs-to-a-diabolical-cult-by-peter-koenig/
Interesting take on the Battle for China. I liked the Battle for Russia better because it praised the Soviet Union. However, the China video does make good points. If I remember, it also showed Soviet doctors helping Chinese, too.