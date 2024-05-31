Pictured: this is very common all over China, even in big cities like Shenzhen. Mom and pop grocery stores present their cold beverage coolers OUTSIDE the store, unlocked and free to take. In the top photo, the blue section does not even have a CCTV camera to watch for thieves. The cooler on the left has a camera upper right.

Bottom photo: curious, I went into the store and stood next to where mom and dad were working behind the counter. Both had their faces and hands buried in sorting inventory, paying zero attention for possible theft. Their CCTV images were so small and the screen so dusty that you couldn’t see anything, even if you stood underneath it! It’s just a reminder for citizens to do the right thing.

In the West, those coolers and store shelves would be emptied out in a day or two. We see real life examples of collective responsibility and individual honesty everywhere we go in China.

Intro: in May, 1945, after the Soviet Union saved Churchill’s ass and the UK from a Nazi invasion, Churchill got the idea that it was ‘back to business as usual’, perennial hostility and plotting against Russia. In this video, I do a simple track of the West’s duplicity and hostility towards Russia, culminating in the current replay of the Cuban Missile Crisis. We are as close as ever to nuclear war, with Ukraine, acting on behalf of its Western sponsors, attacking Russian nuclear warning radars. Fortunately, several experts from the USA, Germany and France are sounding the alarm. Can the public force the crazed leaders back to sanity? Slight correction, one American passed on atomic secrets and the Soviets tested their first A-Bomb in 1945.

