Refer a friend

Dr. T.P. Wilkinson

Does the end matter? By: Dr. T.P. Wilkinson

Share

Patrice Greanville

Politico Does Journalism: “We Volunteered at a Gaza Hospital. What We Saw Was Unspeakable.” An amazing document of unspeakable suffering caused by unrepentant evil.

This was one of the hardest articles to edit in a long time. You’ll see why. Please help us disseminate it in any way you can. I sardonically noted, “POLITICO does journalism” because as many of you know Politico is a dependable tool of the imperialist/liberal authoritarian plague. Journalism is not what they usually do.



https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/25/politico-does-journalism-we-volunteered-at-a-gaza-hospital-what-we-saw-was-unspeakable/

A killer of children and Palestinians, a war criminal is applauded by the joint US Congress

https://globalsouth.co/2024/07/25/a-killer-of-children-and-palestinians-a-war-criminal-is-applauded-by-the-joint-us-congress/

Trump has just weighed in. My comment on our Daily Chronicles: https://globalsouth.co/2024/07/22/daily-chronicles-sticky-21/

Aargh but the man is dumb with international affairs!

Former President Donald Trump – one day before meeting Benjamin Netanyahu – called for a swift end to Israel’s war on Gaza and the return of its captives, stating that the US ally is "getting decimated" by bad publicity. "I want him to finish up and get it done quickly, he’s got to get it done quickly," Trump told Fox News. "For whatever reason you have Jewish people out there wearing yarmulkes and they’re, you know, pro-Palestine. You’ve never seen anything like this…

(No, I've never seen anything like you wanting to be a world leader again, and being a dumb as a stump on this issue! It is really incredible. Plumb propagandized you are and too dumb to figure it out! What must Netanyahu get done quickly? Killing all the Palestinians?)

"They’ve got to get this done fast because the world is not taking lightly to it, it’s really incredible."

Presidential candidate Trump did not attribute his demand for an end to Israel's genocide of Palestinians over the past nine months, which has killed over 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 100,000. Instead, he attributed his demand to Israel's negative reputation.

Share

Matt Ehret