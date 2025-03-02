Dr. T.P. Wilkinson regales us with his latest book and many other literary irons in the fire. China Rising Radio Sinoland 250302
T.P. is a proud, card-carrying member of the China Writers' Group!
https://radiosinoland.com/2025/03/02/dr-t-p-wilkinson-regales-us-with-his-latest-book-and-many-other-literary-irons-in-the-fire-china-rising-radio-sinoland-250302/
Remember, this platform and all “the others” are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, click on each member’s icon to keep up with their work! Your soul survival will be thankful…