It will be hard to board the plane tomorrow back to the West. Yet, at 70 and 67 years of age, it will be to plan our life’s final move, to live and work in China, hopefully by September. My Laozi, what a month! Every day in China we feel like we live a life’s story: Hong Kong SAR; Guangdong Province: Shenzhen, Yao Village, Danxiashan, Lianzhou, Meizhou, Chaozhou; Taiwan Province: Taipei, Nantou and Puli.

Pictured is a sublime Yao Village sunrise, with its beautiful gumdrop mountains and traditional architecture. Jeff on the streets and roads with the Chinese people.

DE-DOLLARIZATION : The Chinese Are Dumping Banks for setting up A NEW FINANCIAL SYSTEM in order to create a more inclusive World Order – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

Share

China selling US bonds : WHAT DOES IT MEAN ? – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

Leave a comment

Financial Colonialism : THE HEART of US AGRESSIVE Foreign Policy – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

Refer a friend

Note: I’ll say, as I sit here in Puli, Taiwan Province! Jeff

Taiwan is a province of China, says United Nations spokesperson – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION