1-US, UK, France and Germany declare war to Russia – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-uk-france-and-germany-declare-war-to-russia/

2-China’s Thunder Operation – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-thunder-operation/

3-China creates a New System of Strategic Deterrence based on Grey Zones Operations – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-creates-a-new-system-of-strategic-deterrence-based-on-grey-zones-operations/

4-Huawei X90 Chips are 5-nanometer Microprocessors – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/huawei-x90-chip-are-5-nanometer-microprocessors/

5-A Chinese Influencer Proves Taiwan’s Military is a Joke – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-chinese-influencer-prooves-taiwans-military-is-a-joke/

Refer a friend

6-Trump’s Explosive Move against Putin amid Russia’s and China’s Decisive Act – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/trumps-explosive-move-against-putin-amid-russias-and-chinas-decisive-act/

7-China Orders Banks to Cancel usd Trade – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-orders-banks-to-cancel-usd-trade/

8-India Celebrates GDP Surpassing Japan’s, obsessed with numbers and rankings BUT Slapped by Reality – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/india-celebrates-gdp-surpassing-japans-obsessed-with-numbers-and-rankings-but-slapped-by-reslity/

9-WHY is Huawei Banned but NOT Xiaomi ? – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-is-huawei-banned-but-not-xiaomi/

10-China building a Constellation of AI Supercomputers in Space – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-building-a-constellation-of-ai-supercomputers-in-space/

Share

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…