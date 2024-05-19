Dr. Kwan Lee goes all out for China Writer fans! Six for Sunday...
Pictured: China’s High Speed Rail (HSR) being laid ABOVE a river and the city of Meizhou, Guangdong Province (广东梅州). These raised (7-storey-tall) buttresses are everywhere in China. Out of 45,000km of HSR in-country, I’ve seen estimates that 1/4, over 10,000km are above ground. In spite of the added cost, Baba Beijing does this to leave agricultural land, nature zones, towns and cities unperturbed as possible. In environmentally sensitive areas, they do hesitate to build 20-30km of raised rail a-stretch to protect the migration of wild animals or endangered species. It blows the mind. On the right is the “Red Flag Responsibility Zone” team, proudly sporting the communist hammer and sickle, making sure the job is done safely and honestly. You can see it on the buttress in the lower lefthand corner. Jeff - on the streets and roads with the people of Sinoland.