Dr. Kwan lays on 10 smokin' short videos for your hungry brain.
Seek Truth From Facts is your one-stop online resource to be smarter and well-informed, in the face of the West's relentless Big Lie Propaganda Machine!
1-Trump's Bluff and Bluster - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/trumps-bluff-and-bluster/
2-After Fattah, Iran Unleashes deadly Sejjil missiles sparking panic in Israel - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/after-fattah-iran-unleashes-deadly-sejjil-missiles-sparking-panic-in-israel/
3-1939-1945 & 2025-2030 - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/1939-1945-2025-2030/
4-Iran Strikes US Base in Qatar - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-strikes-us-base-in-qatar/
5-While the US Bombs Iran, China just won the Entire Continent of Africa - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/while-the-us-bombs-iran-china-just-won-the-entire-continent-of-africa/
6-Israel can't afford to shoot down Iran's missiles, and can't afford not to - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israel-cant-afford-to-shoot-down-irans-missiles-and-cant-afford-not-to/
7-A jab every second by the Lady in Pink from the DPRK - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-jab-every-second-by-the-lady-in-pink-from-north-korea/
8-When Palantir meets Zbigniew Brzezinski (1928-2017) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/when-palantir-meets-zbigniew-brzezinski-1928-2017/
9-Trump's motivations AND drives - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/trumps-motivations-and-drives/
10-The US economy nears Collapse as Washington just begged China over Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-us-economy-nears-collapse-as-washington-just-begged-china-over-iran/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…