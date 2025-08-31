Dr. K with ten short videos hot off the press...
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
1-China : from technological sovereignty to superpower - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-from-technological-sovereignty-to-superpower/
2-American shocked by latest China's tech breakthrough - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/american-shocked-by-latest-chinas-tech-breakthrough/
3-Everything will change for the US dollar in a month - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/everything-will-change-for-the-us-dollar-in-a-month/
4-The Real Clash of Civilization - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-real-clash-of-civilization/
5-I need you to listen : Cultural Differences - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/i-need-you-to-listen-cultural-differences/
6-India needs a Trilateral Security Architecture with China and Pakistan - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/india-needs-a-trilateral-security-architecture-with-china-and-pakistan/
7-The US dollar will keep falling - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-us-dollar-will-keep-falling/
8-The Electric-Yuan replacing the Petro-Dollar - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-electric-yuan-replacing-the-petro-dollar/
9-A diplomatic masterclass by Victor Gao - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-diplomatic-masterclass-by-victor-gao/
10-The New Global Order - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-new-global-order/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…