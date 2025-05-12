Dr. K with ten revealing short videos. In broad daylight, China shot a laser 130,000km to a satellite and bounced it back. Historical first. Who's going to the moon first? Meanwhile in Palestine...
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
1-World War II Victory : Inside the Soviet Triumph – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/world-war-ii-victory-inside-the-soviet-triumph/
2-Can Lemons Save India ?!! – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/can-lemons-save-india/
3-Huawei Tops Apple in China Market Share – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/huawei-tops-apple-in-china-market-share/
4-Lucid Paul Craig Roberts – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/lucid-paul-craig-roberts/
5-China Fires Laser 80 778 miles (~130 000 km) to Satellite Tiandu-1 and Back – in daylight and it means a lot for Space Exploration – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-fires-laser-80-778-miles-130-000-km-to-satellite-tiandu-1-and-back-in-daylight-and-it-means-a-lot-for-space-exploration/
6-ASEAN+3 against the US – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/asean3-against-the-us/
7-China and the European Union agree to FULLY lift restrictions on mutual exchanges – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-and-the-european-union-agree-to-fully-lift-restrictions-on-mutual-exchanges/
8-Israel & Trump in Shock : Yemen’s Hypersonic Crushes IDF so-called Iron Dome – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israel-trump-in-shock-yemens-hypersonic-crushes-idf-so-called-iron-dome/
9-WHY the US is Scared of China ? : Simply because US Exceptionalism is getting a Reality Check 24/7/365 – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-the-us-is-scared-of-china-us-exceptionalism-is-getting-a-reality-check/
10-Vladimir Putin Welcomes Xi Jinping in Moscow for Victory Day 2025 – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/vladimir-putin-welcomes-xi-jinping-in-moscow-for-victory-day-2025/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.