1-Gerald Celente ABSOLUTELY GLORIOUS in explaining the present global reality - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/gerala-celente-absolutely-glorious-in-explaining-the-present-global-reality/

2-Connecting the Dots with the convoluted factors involved in global geopolitics with Colonel Douglas MacGregor - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/connecting-the-dots-with-the-convoluted-factors-involved-in-global-geopolitics-with-col-douglas-macgregor/

3-Shameless Indian aggressors posing as victims - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/shameless-indian-agressors-posing-as-victims/

4-7 Freedoms in China that Shock most Americans - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/7-freedoms-in-china-that-shock-most-americans/

5-Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's firm response to Trump after US tariff letter - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/japan-prime-minister-shigeru-ishibas-firm-response-to-trump-after-us-tariff-letter/

Message Jeff J Brown

6-China just triggered a Financial Crisis : 212 billion usd dumped in 4 days - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-just-triggered-a-financial-crisis-212-billion-usd-dumped-in-4-days/

7-China, Russia and Iran have Hypersonic Missiles (not the United States of Israel) : and that changes everything - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-russia-and-iran-have-hypersonic-missiles-not-the-united-states-of-israel-and-that-changes-everything/

8-China Turned Nuclear Wastes into Glass : and solved a 50-year storage problem - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-turned-nuclear-waste-into-glass-and-solved-a-50-year-storage-problem/

9-As US De-Stabilizes its own World Order, China emerges as Steady Hands - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/as-us-de-stabilizes-its-own-world-order-china-emerges-as-steady-hands/

10-Iran Gets Huge New Missile Shipment from China - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-gets-huge-new-missile-shipment-from-china/

Refer a friend

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…