Dr. K with 10 short videos rarely seen in the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine.
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
1-China's World-Class Naval Base - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-world-class-naval-base/
2-Expect a Gold-Backed Chinese Yuan - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/expect-a-gold-backed-chinese-yuan/
3-The New Global Financial System is centered in Hong-Kong - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-new-global-financial-system-is-centered-in-hong-kong/
4-A Melody Nicely Associated with the Idea of De-dollarization : *VICTORY* - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-song-nicely-associated-with-the-idea-of-de-dollarization/
5-The Song Israel doesn't Want You to Hear - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-song-israel-doesnt-want-you-to-hear/
6-Russia told NATO to leave the Baltic States if they truly want to end the Ukraine war. - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-told-nato-to-leave-the-baltic-sea-for-ending-the-ukraine-war/
7-US issues not Caused by immigrants but PRIMARILY by a predatory kakistocracy & their stooges - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-issues-not-caused-by-immigrants-but-primarily-by-a-predatory-kakistocracy/
8-US Cornered : China Pulls the Exports Trigger as Trump Rejects Major Chips Sanctions Reversal - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-cornered-china-pulls-the-exports-trigger-as-trump-rejects-major-chips-sanctions-reversal/
9-China DOMINATES Trump Team in London Trade Meeting - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-dominates-trump-team-in-london-trade-meeting/
10-China unmoved, Trump's Art of the Deal Ends in a Damp Squib - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-unmoved-trumps-art-of-the-deal-ends-in-a-damp-squib/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.