1-SU-57 The Felon Fighter Jet : Russia’s F-35 Killer ? – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/su-57-the-felon-fighter-jet-russias-f-35-killer/

2-China’s Geography and Economy Explained – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-geography-and-economy-explained/

3-Is Everyone Quietly Changing their Mind about China ? – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/is-everyone-quietly-changing-their-mind-about-china/

4-Professor Kishore Mabhubani DESTROYS Western Myths about China – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/professor-kishore-mabhubani-destroys-western-myths-about-china/

5-Which New Defense Technology Will China share with Pakistan in the Future ? – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/which-new-defense-technology-will-china-share-with-pakistan-in-the-future/

Leave a comment

6-India is Humiliated AGAIN – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/india-is-humiliated-again/

7-A Brief of Narendra Modi & BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party : The Indian People’s Party) – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-brief-of-modi-bjp/

8-Putin states the BASICS for Peace in *Europe* – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/putin-states-the-basics-for-peace-in-europe/

9-China just signed 20 Strategic Agreements with Russia – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-just-signed-20-strategic-agreements-with-russia/

10-China Cancels Trade in usd amid the global power play SHOWDOWN – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-cancels-trade-in-usd-amid-the-global-power-play-showdown/

Refer a friend

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…