Dr. K lays out five short videos for you to catch the zeitgeist.
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
1-THE END OF US HEGEMONY IS HERE
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-end-of-us-hegemony-is-here/
2-ILLEGAL ORGAN HARVESTING IN THE US
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/illegal-organ-harvesting-in-the-us/
3-CHINA’s BELT and ROAD INITIATIVE : 150 COUNTRIES CAN’T BE WRONG
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-belt-ans-road-initiative-150-countries-cant-be-wrong/
4-HOW CHINA IS WINNING THE CLEAN ENERGY RACE
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-china-is-winning-the-clean-energy-race/
5-WESTERN DELUSIONS ARE HELPING CHINA
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/western-delusions-are-helping-china/