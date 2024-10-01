Dr. K has a trio of terrific short videos to keep you up to date on China's zeitgeist.
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
1-China successfully launched on September 25, 2024 a 12000 km range nuclear capable hypersonic missile AND THE GLOBAL MAJORITY IS ECSTATIC – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-successfully-launched-on-september-25-2024-a-12-000-km-range-nuclear-capable-hypersonic-missile-and-the-global-majority-is-ecstatic/
2-US Universities Losing Hundreds of billions as Top Chinese Scientists and Researchers Go Home – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-universities-losing-hundreds-of-billions-as-top-chinese-scientists-and-researchers-go-home/
3-THE BEST EXPLANATION TO ADDRESS THE CHINA THREAT to the US – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-best-explanation-to-address-the-china-threat-to-the-us/
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.