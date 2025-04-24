1-China builds, the US Blames – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-builds-the-us-blames/

2-CHAYNA is a THREAT to the Supremacy of the United States of Israel (USI) rogue regime – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chayna-is-a-threat-to-the-supremacy-of-the-united-states-of-israel-usi-regime/

3-Iran’s Military Power Explained – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/irans-military-power-explained/

4-You’ve Never Been Anything but Firewood to Keep the Rich Warm – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/youve-never-anything-but-firewood-to-keep-the-rich-warm/

5-China Just Flipped the Semiconductor War on the US – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-just-flipped-the-semiconductor-war-on-us/

Refer a friend

6-China’s BIGGEST & REAL Worry Right Now : the United States of Israel is falling TOO FAST – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-biggest-worry-the-united-states-of-israel-is-fallung-too-fast/

7-RESHAPING the World Order : The Resurrection of the Global South under China – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/reshaping-the-world-order-the-resurrection-of-the-global-south-under-china/

8-World War III Has Started – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/world-war-iii-has-started/

9-US informs Allies in Paris : the War in Ukraine is Lost – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-informs-allies-in-paris-the-war-in-ukraine-is-lost/

10-US Economy is imploding : ECONOMIC COLLAPSE HAS BEGUN as Foreign Investors begin DUMPING US ASSETS – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-economy-is-imploding-economic-collapse-has-begun-as-foreign-investors-dump-us-assets/

Leave a comment

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…