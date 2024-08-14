Share this postDongping Han and Mobo Gao grew up during the Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution. Talk about boots on the ground! Read their books to understand today's China.jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDongping Han and Mobo Gao grew up during the Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution. Talk about boots on the ground! Read their books to understand today's China.China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!Jeff J BrownAug 14, 20241Share this postDongping Han and Mobo Gao grew up during the Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution. Talk about boots on the ground! Read their books to understand today's China.jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareSubscribeDongping Hanhttps://www.amazon.com/stores/Dongping-Han/author/B001I0PTC0ShareMobo Gaohttps://www.amazon.com/stores/Mobo-C.-F.-Gao/author/B001ITYLN4Thanks for reading Seek Truth From Facts Foundation! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share1Share this postDongping Han and Mobo Gao grew up during the Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution. Talk about boots on the ground! Read their books to understand today's China.jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare