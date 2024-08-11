Watch the show, read the transcript, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on the hyperlink below,

Where to find me…

My books:

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks

China Rising Radio Sinoland:

https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com

I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/

And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/44_Days

Telegram: https://t.me/jeffjbrown

STFF Substack: