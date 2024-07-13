Former President of the UNSC and celebrated Singaporean diplomat and scholar explains in very simple, honest terms the greatest global competition in the human history: China and the USA, saying America believes it must cause the “Soviet-style” collapse of the prior within the next ten years, in order to continue to dominate the world’s natural and human resources. Can Uncle Slaughter do it? For 32 minutes, watch and learn from Mahbubani’s pearls of wisdom.

Kishore Mahbubani's ear-searing speech on the USA's desperate struggles to crush China (32mn in English with English/Chinese subtitles).

Share

Recommended by China Writer fan Rosemary. She found a good one.

John Wight

NATO SUMMIT: Not a Shield But a Bloodied Sword (consortiumnews.com)

Leave a comment

USA’s aircraft carriers became obsolete in the Pacific…

China develops anti-aircraft missile with 2000 km range (armyrecognition.com)

As is America’s air force.

This is hilarious! What is good for the Sino-goose is good for the Yank gander… Responding to US Coast Guard radio communication, the Chinese vessels said their purpose was “freedom of navigation operations”.

Message Jeff J Brown

Chinese warships spotted off Alaska coast, US Coast Guard says | Alaska | The Guardian